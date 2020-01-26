Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Heads to locker room
Crabbe went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Thunder, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's unclear what prompted Crabbe to leave the floor. He should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Plays 17 minutes in debut•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Officially cleared•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: On track to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Will not play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Questionable due to illness•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.