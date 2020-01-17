Crabbe won't play Friday against the Pacers but is expected to be available for Saturday's contest versus the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Hawks in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham on Thursday, but he'll have to wait another day before debuting for the Timberwolves. Crabbe averaged 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.7 minutes with Atlanta this season, but it's unclear exactly what role he'll play off the bench for his new team.