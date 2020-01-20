Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: On track to play Monday
Crabbe (illness) is on track to play in Monday's game against Denver, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Crabbe appears likely to make his Timberwolves debut after missing the past three games due to an illness. The veteran wing, who was acquired from the Hawks last week, has season-long averages of 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.7 minutes per game and is expected to see rotational minutes in a reserve capacity with Minnesota.
