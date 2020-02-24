Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Out Monday
Crabbe (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Crabbe will miss a second consecutive game while tending to a personal issue. His next opportunity to make a return comes Wednesday against Miami.
