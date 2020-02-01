Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Out Saturday
Crabbe (knee) is out Saturday against the Clippers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Crabbe will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a left knee injury. He said he's "hopeful" that he'll be able to play Monday against the Kings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Out with knee injury•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Heads to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Plays 17 minutes in debut•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.