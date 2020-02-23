Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Out Sunday for personal reasons
Crabbe (personal) will not be available to play on Sunday against the Nuggets.
While it is unclear what the specific circumstances are regarding the reasoning for Crabbe's absence, he will be out for at least Sunday's game against the Nuggets. Considering the 27-year-old's first chance to return will be on Monday against the Mavericks, be sure to monitor Crabbe's status over the next 24 hours.
