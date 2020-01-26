Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Out with knee injury
Crabbe won't return to Saturday's game against the Thunder due to a left knee injury.
Crabbe exited during the first half and played only four minutes before going down with the injury. The 27-year-old should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Kings until more is known about the injury.
