Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Plays 13 minutes in return
Crabbe saw 13 minutes of action in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.
After missing the previous three games with a knee injury, Crabbe made his return saw a fairly limited role off the bench on a night when the Wolves were shorthanded post-trade. Crabbe finished with two points, one rebounds and one turnover.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...