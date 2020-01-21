Crabbe finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT) and three assists Monday night against Denver.

The game marked Crabbe's debut in a Timberwolves uniform after he was traded from Atlanta last week. Crabbe saw 17 minutes of action off the bench, but he was relatively quiet, hitting just one of his four attempts from the floor. The Cal product has been an effective floor-spacer in the past, but he's hitting just 32.3 percent of his threes this season.