Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Questionable due to illness
Crabbe is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut Saturday against the Raptors due to an illness.
Crabbe was originally expected to debut Saturday, but an illness has put that into question. More information on his status may arrive as tipoff nears.
