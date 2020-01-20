Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Questionable Monday
Crabbe (illness) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Crabbe came down with an illness over the weekend, so he's yet to make his Timberwolves debut. The hope is that he'll be able to suit up Monday, but official word may not come until closer to game time.
