Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Remains out Friday
Crabbe (personal) will not play Friday against the Magic.
Crabbe is set to miss a fourth straight game as he continues to tend to an undisclosed personal matter. Sunday's game against Dallas represents his next chance to take the court.
