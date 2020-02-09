Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Scores three points Saturday
Crabbe scored three points with two assists in 17 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers.
Crabbe took just two shots, both three-point attempts, off the bench. After just one game after Minnesota shook up almost its entire roster at the trade deadline, Crabbe looks to have a minor role off the bench in the new rotation.
