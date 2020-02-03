Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Unlikely to play Monday
The Timberwolves list Crabbe (kneecap) as doubtful for Monday's game in Sacramento.
Sidelined for the previous two contests with a left patella sublaxation, Crabbe looks on track to remain in street clothes as the Timberwolves kick off a three-game slate this week. Since being acquired from the Hawks in mid-January, Crabbe is averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over four outings.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...