The Timberwolves list Crabbe (kneecap) as doubtful for Monday's game in Sacramento.

Sidelined for the previous two contests with a left patella sublaxation, Crabbe looks on track to remain in street clothes as the Timberwolves kick off a three-game slate this week. Since being acquired from the Hawks in mid-January, Crabbe is averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game over four outings.