Crabbe (kneecap) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Crabbe, who has missed the past three games due to a left kneecap injury, is trending in the right direction after originally being listed as doubtful. He's played in four games since joining the Timberwolves via trade, posting averages of 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.