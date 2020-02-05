Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Will be available
Crabbe (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Crabbe missed the previous three games with a left patella issue, but he'll be back to availability just in time Wednesday, as the Timberwolves will be a bit shorthanded following Tuesday night's mega-trade.
