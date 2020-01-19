Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Will not play Saturday
Crabbe (illness) is out Saturday against the Raptors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Crabbe's Timberwolves debut will have to wait, as he's dealing with an illness. He may be able to play Monday against the Nuggets.
