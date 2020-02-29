Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Won't play Sunday
Crabbe (personal) will be held out of Sunday's tilt with Dallas.
Crabbe will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to tend to a personal issue. His next opportunity to play comes Tuesday against New Orleans.
