Jefferson amassed 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist during Sunday's 103-89 loss to host Fort Wayne.

The G-League's leading rebounder had yet another effective rebounding night while finishing with a double-double. Jefferson has provided 26 double-doubles this season as he has proven to be not only one of the dominant forces in the paint for the Wolves, but also for the G-League. The first-year player from Duke is averaging an impressive 17.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.