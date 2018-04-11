Jefferson had his two-way contract with the Timberwolves converted to a standard NBA contract on Wednesday, making him eligible to play during the postseason.

The undrafted rookie out of Duke hasn't seen an NBA minute, but has impressed enough in the G-League with the Iowa Wolves to earn himself a deal for the playoffs. In the G-League, he averaged 17.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34.9 minutes.