Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Contract converted to standard deal
Jefferson had his two-way contract with the Timberwolves converted to a standard NBA contract on Wednesday, making him eligible to play during the postseason.
The undrafted rookie out of Duke hasn't seen an NBA minute, but has impressed enough in the G-League with the Iowa Wolves to earn himself a deal for the playoffs. In the G-League, he averaged 17.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34.9 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....