Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Double-doubles in Vegas Summer League opener
Jefferson offered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Timberwolves' 70-69 loss to the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2017 undrafted free agent made quite the impression Friday, pacing the Timberwolves first unit in scoring and the team in rebounds. Jefferson never saw playing time at the NBA level last season, but he brings a long frame to the power forward position. He'll look to make an impression during summer league play in the hopes of enjoying expanded opportunity this coming preseason.
