Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Grabs 12 boards and swats four in win
Jefferson posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 78-68 win over the Nets in a Vegas Summer League contest.
After averaging a double-double over the first two Summer League games, Jefferson took a step back in the scoring department in what was a bit of a messy game for both teams. The former Duke standout went undrafted in 2017 but played well in the G-League last season, which earned him a roster spot at the end of the Wolves' 2017 campaign. The 6-9 forward could be one to watch as training camp progresses, as he has the goods to make jump from the G-League if the opportunity presents itself.
