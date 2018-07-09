Jefferson tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 summer league win over the Raptors.

Jefferson has now put together back-to-back double-doubles to start the Las Vegas Summer League and boasts averages of 13.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 29.7 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward has been a key contributor on the boards and if he continues to play this well, he could earn himself a longer look for a potential roster spot down the line.