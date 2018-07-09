Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Notches another double-double Sunday
Jefferson tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 summer league win over the Raptors.
Jefferson has now put together back-to-back double-doubles to start the Las Vegas Summer League and boasts averages of 13.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 29.7 minutes. The 6-foot-9 forward has been a key contributor on the boards and if he continues to play this well, he could earn himself a longer look for a potential roster spot down the line.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Double-doubles in Vegas Summer League opener•
-
Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Contract converted to standard deal•
-
Amile Jefferson: Monster game•
-
Amile Jefferson: 31st double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: 26th double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...