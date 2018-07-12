Jefferson accumulated six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 64-59 summer league loss to the Pistons.

Jefferson led the Timberwolves in rebounding Wednesday, which included four boards on the offensive end. He was a staple for Minnesota's G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, last season, starting in 46 of his 47 appearances and averaging 17.8 points and 12.8 rebounds while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

