Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: Signs two-way deal with Timberwolves
Jefferson will sign a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Jefferson spent time with the Timberwolves during the preseason before being waived during the last few rounds of roster cuts, so he does have some familiarity with the organization. Since then, he's been playing in the G-League with the Iowa Wolves, where's he's taken part in 22 games and averaged 18.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes. His strong production was enough to earn a two-way deal with the Timberwolves, though the nature of the contract will keep him limited to a max amount of days he can play at the big league level. For that reason, Jefferson should still get plenty of run in the G-League and likely won't be a fantasy contributor.
