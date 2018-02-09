Timberwolves' Amile Jefferson: The force in the paint
Jefferson provided 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one steal during Thursday's loss at Austin.
The former standout at Duke continues to be the dominant force in the paint in the NBA G-League. Jefferson is averaging an astonishing 12.8 rebounds per game, which currently leads the league, along with 18.3 points. Every night, he is very capable of producing monstrous numbers as he has shown consistently throughout the season.
