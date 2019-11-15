Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Absent for personal reasons
Wiggins will miss Friday's game against the Wizards due to a personal matter, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins will be with family due to the death of his grandmother. His status for Saturday's game against the Rockets is not yet clear. The Wolves will need to fill his heavy workload for a game or two, with options like Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and Jake Layman likely to benefit.
