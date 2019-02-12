Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Absent from practice
Wiggins (illness) wasn't at practice Tuesday, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Wiggins didn't play Monday against the Clippers due to illness, and his failure to practice isn't a positive indication of his availability for Wednesday's matchup with Houston. He'll remain a game-time decision until more news on his status emerges.
