Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Absent from practice

Wiggins (illness) wasn't at practice Tuesday, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Wiggins didn't play Monday against the Clippers due to illness, and his failure to practice isn't a positive indication of his availability for Wednesday's matchup with Houston. He'll remain a game-time decision until more news on his status emerges.

More News
Our Latest Stories