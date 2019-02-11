Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Added to injury report
Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Wiggins is apparently battling an undisclosed illness and could miss Monday's game as a result. The Timberwolves will likely wait and see how Wiggins feels closer to tipoff before making a final call on his availability, but if he's unable to play, look for Josh Okogie and Luol Deng to benefit from an uptick in minutes.
