Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Added to injury report

Wiggins (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Wiggins is apparently battling an undisclosed illness and could miss Monday's game as a result. The Timberwolves will likely wait and see how Wiggins feels closer to tipoff before making a final call on his availability, but if he's unable to play, look for Josh Okogie and Luol Deng to benefit from an uptick in minutes.