Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Another quiet outing Thursday

Wiggins totaled eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 win over the Lakers.

Wiggins thus heads into the All-Star break on a down note, having scored a combined 15 points on 24.0 percent shooting (6-for-25) over his last two games, a stretch during which he came up empty on six attempts from behind the arc. The 22-year-old had scored in double digits in 12 of the prior 13 games, so the current slump figures to be just a temporary funk that the upcoming layoff could well cure. However, it's worth noting that the Timberwolves' numerous offseason additions have undeniably had an effect on Wiggins' overall usage and fantasy value, as he's seen a six-point-plus drop in scoring (23.6 to 17.5) over last season while also averaging well over three fewer shot attempts (19.1 to 15.7) per contest.