Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Banks in desperation three for dramatic win
Wiggins recorded 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 win over the Thunder.
Wiggins' winning shot was from deep long range, as he got free to hoist the winning shot up after a nice pick by Karl-Anthony Towns. The 2014 first-round pick has started the season on a tear, averaging 24.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over three games, and he will team up with Towns to spearhead Minnesota's offensive attack for the foreseeable future. Wiggins is a an everyday must-start and has a great DFS matchup against the Pacers on Tuesday.
