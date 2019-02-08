Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Big night despite poor shooting
Wiggins totaled 23 points (10-28 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Wiggins continued to shoot poorly, and he's now shot just 35.2 percent from the field over his last nine games. Despite the shooting woes, Wiggins had a big game in Thursday's loss buoyed by a strong defensive showing. Expect his high usage and inefficient play on offense to continue.
