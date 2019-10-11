Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bounces back Thursday
Wiggins contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists across 17 minutes during the Timberwolves' 143-123 preseason loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
Wiggins saw an uptick in production and playing time compared to the preseason opener versus the Suns on Tuesday, when he'd managed six points across 11 minutes. The sixth-year pro's 50.0 percent success rate from the floor was particularly encouraging, considering how scoring-dependent his lines can often be and the fact he's looking to bounce back from the career-worst 41.2 shooting percentage he generated during the 2018-19 campaign.
