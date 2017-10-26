Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bounces back with 21 points Wednesday
Wiggins posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.
It was yet another blowout loss for the Timberwolves, but Wiggins bounced back in a nice way after a scoring a dreadful seven points against the Pacers the night before. However, even without Jimmy Butler to take shots away from him, Wiggins has seen a slight dip in production in his last two contests. Even so, the 22-year-old remains an reliable fantasy option given his natural scoring ability and solid rebounding to start the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Banks in desperation three for dramatic win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 20-plus points again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 26 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially signs five-year extension•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Posts team-high 21 points Sunday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season