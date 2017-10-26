Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bounces back with 21 points Wednesday

Wiggins posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons.

It was yet another blowout loss for the Timberwolves, but Wiggins bounced back in a nice way after a scoring a dreadful seven points against the Pacers the night before. However, even without Jimmy Butler to take shots away from him, Wiggins has seen a slight dip in production in his last two contests. Even so, the 22-year-old remains an reliable fantasy option given his natural scoring ability and solid rebounding to start the 2017-18 season.