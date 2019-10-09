Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Brief action in preseason opener
Wiggins contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Wiggins wasn't out there very long, but he remained highly active during his time on the floor. The 2014 first overall pick will be looking to bounce back from the career-worst 41.2 shooting percentage he generated last season, which he partly offset by posting career-best averages in rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.5). He should be in line for another year of robust usage, considering he and Karl-Anthony Towns may once again serve as the two most dependable night-to-night sources of offense on the starting five.
