Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bumps up usage in win
Wiggins supplied 23 points (9-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes in the Timbewolves' 120-105 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Wiggins paced the Timberwolves in shot attempts for the night, leading to the team's second-best scoring total behind Karl-Anthony Towns. The 2014 first overall pick is going through a rough shooting month, however, as Thursday's 39.1 percent success rate from the field was his fifth under 40.0 percent over the last six games. The lack of accuracy is serving to cap Wiggins' contributions on many nights, with Thursday's point tally his first of more than 20 in the last seven games overall.
