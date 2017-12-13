Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Chips in across the board
Wiggins collected 20 points (8-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.
Wiggins continued his poor shooting of late, finishing with 20 points on 24 shots. He is not a player to shy away from a shot, and this was on show tonight. Over his last five outings, he is averaging just 14 points, while shooting 33 percent from the floor and 63 percent from the charity stripe. He continues to frustrate owners and provides nothing much besides scoring with the occasional steal. He will look to turn things around against Sacramento on Thursday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores season-high 28 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 24 in Sunday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...