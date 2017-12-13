Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Chips in across the board

Wiggins collected 20 points (8-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the 76ers.

Wiggins continued his poor shooting of late, finishing with 20 points on 24 shots. He is not a player to shy away from a shot, and this was on show tonight. Over his last five outings, he is averaging just 14 points, while shooting 33 percent from the floor and 63 percent from the charity stripe. He continues to frustrate owners and provides nothing much besides scoring with the occasional steal. He will look to turn things around against Sacramento on Thursday.