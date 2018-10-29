Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Monday

Wiggins (quad) has been cleared to play Monday against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

After missing the last two games with a bruised quad, Wiggins went through a pregame workout without any issues and will return to the lineup, barring some sort of unforeseen setback during warmups. Expect Josh Okogie to shift back to the bench, as a result.

