Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Wednesday
Wiggins will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Wiggins was initially ruled a game-time call due to a bruised knee, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to play. Expect Wiggins to start on the wing alongside new acquisition Robert Covington.
