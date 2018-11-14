Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Wednesday

Wiggins will play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins was initially ruled a game-time call due to a bruised knee, but after going through a pregame workout he's been cleared to play. Expect Wiggins to start on the wing alongside new acquisition Robert Covington.

