Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play
Wiggins (thumb) will start Monday's game against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Wiggins missed a game over the weekend due to a thumb injury, but he's set to draw his second consecutive start Monday night. He put up 19 points and dished out three dimes Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play vs. OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Officially questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...