Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play

Wiggins (thumb) will start Monday's game against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Wiggins missed a game over the weekend due to a thumb injury, but he's set to draw his second consecutive start Monday night. He put up 19 points and dished out three dimes Sunday against the Lakers.

