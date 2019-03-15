Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Confirmed as starter
Wiggins (thigh) is starting Thursday night against Utah.
As expected, Wiggins has been cleared to return and will enter the starting lineup. The Kansas product was averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his previous five contests before the injury.
