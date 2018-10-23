Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Day-to-day with quad bruise
Wiggins (quadriceps) failed to return to Monday's game against the Pacers and will be day-to-day moving forward, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wiggins departed Monday's contest with a bruised right quadriceps and was held out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated in the locker room. "We're hopeful he'll be fine." stated head coach Tom Thibodeau. "They'll know more tomorrow." Wiggins will be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup in Toronto until more news on the injury becomes available.
