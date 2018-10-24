Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Deemed game-time call Wednesday
Coach Tom Thibodeau called Wiggins (quadriceps) a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following the Timberwolves' morning shootaround, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Wiggins bruised his right quad early in Monday's game against the Pacers, resulting in him just playing eight minutes. It's unclear what he was able to do during the Wolves' shootaround, but the 23-year-old likely has some incentive to push through the pain and suit up Wednesday in his native Toronto. Wiggins has historically raised his performance against the Raptors, averaging 24.0 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field across eight career tilts.
