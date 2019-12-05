Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Deemed questionable Friday

Wiggins is questionable for Friday's contest against the Thunder due to a left thumb sprain.

It's unclear when exactly Wiggins picked up the injury, as it could have been during the Timberwolves' most recent contest against Dallas on Wednesday. If Wiggins' thumb sprain is too much to overcome Friday, Keita Bates-Diop and Treveon Graham are candidates to see increased run.

