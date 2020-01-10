Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Dishes out eight dimes
Wiggins had 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 win over the Blazers.
Wiggins has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last six games, and he is taking a bigger responsibility on offense due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns due to injury. Wiggins is never going to be a high-volume scorer, but he has been doing enough to remain productive and he is also adding a decent number of assists to his game on a nightly basis. He has four or more dimes in three of his last four contests and is averaging a career-high 3.4 per game this term.
