Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Does little in big minutes
Wiggins was limited to 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT) and six rebounds across 40 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-114 win over the Suns.
After opening January with an average of 28.8 points per game over the Timberwolves' first four games of the month, Wiggins' offensive output has trailed off dramatically. Despite continuing to play major minutes, he's failed to crack the 20-point plateau in any of the last five contests. It's not too surprising of a development given that Wiggins' downturn has coincided with the return of Derrick Rose from an ankle injury, with the swingman yielding some usage to the former MVP as a result.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in big loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for new coach•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in dominant half•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 31 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 13 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Posts first 30-point game of season•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....