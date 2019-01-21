Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Does little in big minutes

Wiggins was limited to 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT) and six rebounds across 40 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-114 win over the Suns.

After opening January with an average of 28.8 points per game over the Timberwolves' first four games of the month, Wiggins' offensive output has trailed off dramatically. Despite continuing to play major minutes, he's failed to crack the 20-point plateau in any of the last five contests. It's not too surprising of a development given that Wiggins' downturn has coincided with the return of Derrick Rose from an ankle injury, with the swingman yielding some usage to the former MVP as a result.