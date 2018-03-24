Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Double-doubles in victory

Wiggins had 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-104 victory over the Knicks.

Wiggins produced his first double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Wiggins had recorded just 12 total rebounds in his last four games so this is likely not something that is going to continue. The Wolves got out to a big lead before surrendering it in the third quarter, but we able to regroup to come away with a narrow victory. They need to keep winning and face a tough matchup with the 76ers on Saturday, ensuring Wiggins remains a must-own player despite his obvious flaws.