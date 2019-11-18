Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Doubtful Monday

Wiggins is doubtful for Monday's contest against Utah due to an illness, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Wiggins missed Friday's contest against Washington following the death of his grandmother and now appears to be bother by an illness. With Wiggins unlikely to play, Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver may see an extended run Monday.

