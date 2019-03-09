Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Downgraded to questionable
Wiggins (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
It appears as if Wiggins, who was initially listed as probable, is trending the wrong way heading towards tipoff Saturday. If he's unable to go, Anthony Tolliver and Josh Okogie would likely be recipients of increased run.
