Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 20-plus points again Friday
Wiggins collected 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds across 35 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Jazz.
Wiggins certainly hasn't been shy shooting the ball this season despite the increased number of options on the team this season, namely Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague. There was some worry his role might be slightly reduced, but if the team's first two contests are any indication, that doesn't seem to be the case.
